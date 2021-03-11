Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

Prakash Singh Rana was reported missing on May 29

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Dehradun, June 11

An Army jawan from Dehradun deployed on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh has been missing for the past 13 days, causing great anxiety among his family members here.

Prakash Singh Rana was reported missing on May 29. Army authorities informed his wife about it telephonically.

A jawan in 7th Garhwal Rifles, Rana, who is originally a resident of Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district, was deployed at the Thakla post on the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

With the jawan missing for the past 13 days, his family including his wife Mamata and his two minor children Anuj (10) and daughter Anamika (7) are a worried lot.

BJP MLA from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir, met the jawan’s family at their Sainik Colony residence here on Friday to share their concern.

“I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done,” Pundir told PTI.

He said details of the missing jawan have been sent to the Union Minister.

