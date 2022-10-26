Army: N-E insurgents' claim of shooting down copter fake

New Delhi, October 25
Four days after a north-eastern insurgent group claimed that it had shot down an Army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, the Indian Army today described the claim as “fake”.
The weapon system integrated version of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army crashed near Migging village, 25 km from the Tuting headquarters in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. All five on board, including the two pilots died, in the crash. A court of inquiry is on.
On the day of the crash, a press release circulated on WhatsApp and several media houses claimed that it was issued by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) claiming responsibility for shooting down the Army helicopter.
Army officials in New Delhi rubbished the claim, saying the so-called press release was “fake”.
The Army has already said the pilots did send out a ‘May Day’ alert.
Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a ‘May Day’ alert, suggesting a technical or mechanical failure, Army officials in Delhi had said.
The weather at Tuting was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on the ALH and more than 1,800 flying hours between them. Both aspects will be looked into during the court of inquiry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...