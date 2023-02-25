Army officer detained in Assam in suspected murder case

PTI

Tezpur/Rangia, February 25

A senior Army officer has been detained from Tezpur-based 4 Corps in Assam's Sonitpur district in connection with a suspected murder case, a police officer said on Saturday.

A team of Kamrup Police had picked up the officer on Friday night, she added.

Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhurima Das said the army officer of lieutenant colonel-rank was picked up in a case pertaining to the recovery of a woman’s body at Changsari in Kamrup district on February 15.

The woman was identified as hailing from Tamil Nadu and investigation led police to the army officer, she said.

"He was taken from the Army's 4 Corps base in Mission Chariali area of Tezpur by Kamrup police last night," the ASP added.

Kamrup SP Hitesh Chandra Roy told PTI that the officer is being questioned.

Without clarifying whether the suspect has been arrested or detained so far, the SP said, “Questioning is going on. In due course, he will be arrested depending on how the matter progresses.”

The body of the 36-year-old woman was found in a sack by the roadside, with police suspecting that she was killed and her body dumped.