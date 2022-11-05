Army okays 5 projects for domestic industry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Army has okayed five equipment — all niche technologies — that will be developed through indigenous means. The industry has been called in to develop prototypes.

It has approved Project Sanction Orders of five projects. These are essentially industry-funded projects involving design, development and innovative solutions by Indian vendors for development of prototypes.

The Army has given an assurance of order after successful development of prototype. It wants a drone kill system made indigenously. In all 18 industry partners have been identified.