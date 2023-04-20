Army ready for any contingency: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution of the border crisis with China would continue and disengagement and de-escalation was the best way forward.

In his address at the Army Commanders’ Conference, Singh, referring to the eastern Ladakh border row, he expressed full confidence in the Army to deal with any contingency.

The minister was referring to the military build-up along both sides of the 832-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, for which 18 round of talks have been conducted. “The government will ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” Singh said. He complimented efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has led to the incomparable improvement of road communication along the western and northern fronts.

Referring to the situation along the western borders, the minister complimented the Army’s response to cross-border terrorism. He, however, said a proxy war by the adversary continues.

“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have become an inseparable part of future conflicts. The armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” the minister noted.

Discusses ties with Canadian minister

Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and both discussed ways to develop defence relations, which shall be reflective of a shared interest in the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific.