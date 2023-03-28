Army recruitment in Pb 'proportionate' to demography: MoD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Ministry of Defence on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that recruitment and representation from Punjab into the Army had been proportionate to the demographic requirements of the state.

The MoD was responding to a written question by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Local military authorities and Army recruitment offices undertake extensive outreach programmes and publicity to educate and inform youth about opportunities in the Army within their jurisdictions, the MoD said.