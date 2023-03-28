Army recruitment in Pb 'proportionate' to demography: MoD

New Delhi, March 27
The Ministry of Defence on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that recruitment and representation from Punjab into the Army had been proportionate to the demographic requirements of the state.
The MoD was responding to a written question by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
Local military authorities and Army recruitment offices undertake extensive outreach programmes and publicity to educate and inform youth about opportunities in the Army within their jurisdictions, the MoD said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul's disqualification
18 parties attend dinner meet at kharge’s house
Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu
SSB steps up security along border