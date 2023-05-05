Army starts area domination in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The Army started operations in Manipur in the wee hours of Friday.

Additional troops were inducted after the IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing a C17 Globemaster and an AN 32 aircraft.

Induction of troops commenced on Thursday night. Additional columns have been inducted to dominate the area.

Operations were launched in the wee hours of Friday, Army officials said.

Domination of the area and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night.

Flag march in Churchandpur and other sensitive areas is under way on Friday.

Situation was brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders, the Army said.