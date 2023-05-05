New Delhi, May 5
The Army started operations in Manipur in the wee hours of Friday.
Additional troops were inducted after the IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing a C17 Globemaster and an AN 32 aircraft.
Induction of troops commenced on Thursday night. Additional columns have been inducted to dominate the area.
Operations were launched in the wee hours of Friday, Army officials said.
Domination of the area and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night.
Flag march in Churchandpur and other sensitive areas is under way on Friday.
Situation was brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders, the Army said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor
NCP leaders say Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to b...
Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri
Two to three terrorists are hiding in the forest area
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling, easing: Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar
Qin has talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at...
NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana
Report says prima facie Hydrogen Sulphide (H2S) and Carbon M...
Army starts area domination in Manipur
Additional troops are inducted