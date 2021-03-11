Army teams up with local units for buying defence equipment

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 8

Backed by a policy that the import of defence equipment would be an exception, the Indian Army is working closely with the local industries for acquiring guns, missiles, ammunition, small UAVs, swarm drones, counter-drone systems, tank engines and vehicles.

The locally-made INSAS rifles will be replaced by another indigenous product. The upgrade of several Russian equipment is being handled locally. Bulletproof jackets and a part of winter clothing are also no more imported.

The Army is now looking at transfer of technology, joint ventures and R&D with the private industry for indigenous innovations, design and development to substantially enhance capability along the active borders.

At a tech exhibition in Udhampur yesterday, Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of the Army, met industry representatives and assured that Army’s demands would be “reasonable”. More than 160 industries participated with products on display included those for surveillance and situational awareness, tactical mobility, firepower, force protection, communications, combat medical facility, robotics and simulators.

The message is clear, the Army is committed to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. The Army has been delegated limited financial powers, which already resulted in purchases worth about Rs 2,200 crore.

A number of indigenous design and development projects have been successfully completed with exclusive proprietary rights. The focus areas are multi-capacity drones, UAVs, counter-drone UAV systems with various capacities, more accurate small arms, better protective equipment, longer reach and advance artillery weapon systems, air defence systems covering entire range of threat spectrum, more potent and futuristic electronic warfare measures and better communication.

The Army has prioritised its procurement from the local industry and is handholding numerous indigenisation projects right from design and development stage till the final trials. Several endeavours have been undertaken to boost self-reliance in the defence sector.

Marching towards self-reliance