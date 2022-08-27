Army to get swarm drones, light tank ‘Zorawar’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

Army’s Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry are undergoing their biggest transformation in 30 years to include use of drones in a swarm, loitering ammunition, firing at targets beyond the line of sight and bring down enemy drones.

All these new technologies are being integrated with the tank and mechanised formations. This is a key change in how tanks will be used in future battles.

The two arms of the Army are now getting niche technology, including swarm drones procured from two Indian startup companies, sources said today.

After recent experiences in eastern Ladakh, the Army is looking at the indigenous light tank in the range of 25 tonnes. Named ‘Zorawar’ — after Zorawar Singh, the Dogra General who captured Ladakh in 1834 — the tank is being designed to be transportable in a C-17 plane of the IAF for rapid deployment.