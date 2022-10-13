Army to hold major field exercise in western sector in October

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 13

Strike formations of the Indian Army will be undertaking a major military exercise in the western sector this month to hone their offensive capability and fine-tune operational concepts.

"The exercise is aimed at validating newly-converted mechanised formations, also known as Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Division, testing the efficacy of latest inductions and upgrades in weapons and equipment, and also reviewing the enhanced force ratios accrued post rebalancing of the forces on the entire western front," an army spokesperson said.

Validation of tactical concepts of these formations, especially the 'Canal-based operations and fighting manoeuvre through built-up areas' as well as several other newly-formulated operational concepts designed to launch a swift punitive blow on the adversary as part of the proactive strategy, will be the key features of the exercise.

The field drill will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services, including attack helicopters, in a semi-desert terrain.

It will be one of the biggest exercises to be conducted in the recent times. It will be witnessed by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, and top officials from the Army Headquarters.

Over the past few weeks, various formations under the Western Command have also understood field exercises. These include operational manoeuvres as well as engineering and logistics drills.

#indian army