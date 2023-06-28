Army urges Manipur women not to block highways, interfere in operations

New Delhi, June 27

With women activists deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations by security forces in violence-hit Manipur, the Army has sought people’s cooperation and assistance in restoring peace.

Terming such “unwarranted interference” detrimental to the timely response by security forces, the Army’s Spears Corps shared a video on Twitter late on Monday of some incidents. “Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations of security forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by security forces during critical situations to save lives and property. The Army appeals to all sections of the population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. The Army appeals to all sections of population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. Help us to help Manipur,” it tweeted.

The statement came two days after a standoff in Imphal East’s Itham village between the Army and a mob led by women that forced the forces to let go of 12 militants holed up there. Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles, along with the Nagaland Police, has recovered a large cache of weapons and explosives in Kohima city, which were being transported to the violence-hit state.

“Two pistols, four magazines, ammunition and explosives were recovered,” said an official, adding the forces received information that miscreants were trying to smuggle weapons to strife-torn Manipur via Nagaland.

Rs 1,000 one-time aid for those in camps

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday announced that his government would provide a one-time assistance of Rs 1,000 to those living in relief camps. Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state. The government has also decided to invoke a "no work, no pay" rule for employees not attending office.