Army's 3D-printed structure

71 sq m size of the dwelling unit
12 weeks time taken for construction
Green building
The disaster-resilient structure complies with zone-3 earthquake norms and green building specifications. MoD
- The Army has inaugurated its first 3D-printed dwelling unit for soldiers at Ahmedabad Cantonment, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday
- The 3D printing technology uses complex software and a robotic unit that helps in creating a structure through multiple stages from a digital model
- The dwelling unit has been constructed by the Military Engineering Services (MES) in collaboration with MiCoB Private Limited
