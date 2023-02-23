Around 3 lakh vehicles to be scrapped under govt’s vehicle scrapping policy this year: PM Modi

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, February 23
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said around 3 lakh vehicles, including government vehicles, would be scrapped under the government’s vehicle scrapping policy this year.
The PM said water-based transport would be the next big thing in India.
While addressing the first post-budget seminar, the PM said the three pillars of green growth and energy transition are production of renewable energy, decreasing usage of fossil fuels and moving towards gas-based economy.
Modi said India had achieved the target of 40 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the set target of 2030.
The PM said India achieved 10 per cent ethanol-blending five months ahead of schedule.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...