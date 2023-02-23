Around 3 lakh vehicles to be scrapped under govt’s vehicle scrapping policy this year: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 23

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said around 3 lakh vehicles, including government vehicles, would be scrapped under the government’s vehicle scrapping policy this year.

The PM said water-based transport would be the next big thing in India.

While addressing the first post-budget seminar, the PM said the three pillars of green growth and energy transition are production of renewable energy, decreasing usage of fossil fuels and moving towards gas-based economy.

Modi said India had achieved the target of 40 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the set target of 2030.

The PM said India achieved 10 per cent ethanol-blending five months ahead of schedule.