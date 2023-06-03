Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 2

The Sarva Jatiya khap mahapanchayat organised here today in support of the protesting wrestlers served an ultimatum on the government that if Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan was not arrested by June 9, it would intensify the agitation and resume the dharna at Jantar Mantar.

Leaders of over 30 khaps, farmers’ unions and social organisations from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi attended the mahapanchayat to chalk out the further course of action.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: “The government must address the grievances of wrestlers and arrest Brij Bhushan otherwise we will go with the wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9 and resume the dharna. If we are not allowed to sit there, there will be a bigger agitation. We will hold panchayats across the country.”

“The wrestlers are highly disappointed. The government should cancel the cases against them and increase their security too so that no harm comes to them. The government will be responsible in case of any untoward incident,” he added.

To a query, he said: “There have been some indications from the government about a dialogue, and we too are in favour of it. We will continue to hold a peaceful agitation but Brij Bhushan must be arrested and other issues can be handled simultaneously.”

Later at a closed-door meeting, some leaders were not happy with this line of action and expressed their dissatisfaction.

Sources said they were not happy with the decision of giving a week’s time to the government as they wanted some instant action.

Ror community leader Rajender Arya, who attended the meeting, disclosed that during the meeting they had a discussion with Vinesh Phogat over the phone. “The wrestlers entrusted their faith in the panchayat, saying that they will accept whatever decision the panchayat will take.”