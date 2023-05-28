Arrest WFI chief, says Ramdev

Jaipur, May 27
Speaking in support of the women wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, yoga guru Ramdev has said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be put in jail.
He has also said the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, a BJP MP, were shameful. “Such an individual should be arrested immediately and put behind bars,” Ramdev said.
