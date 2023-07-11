 Art 370 move brought security to region: Govt : The Tribune India

Art 370 move brought security to region: Govt

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 10

The Centre on Monday defended before the Supreme Court the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories, saying the historic changes made in August 2019 brought “unprecedented development, progress, security and stability to the region” which was often missing during the old Article 370 regime.

  • Five-judge Constitution Bench led by the CJI will take up on Tuesday petitions challenging the Presidential orders nullifying Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs
  • The Centre, in its affidavit, has defended the August 2019 decision, saying it’s a testament to the fact that parliamentary wisdom was exercised prudently

In an affidavit filed ahead of the July 11 hearing before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on petitions challenging the Presidential orders nullifying Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs, the Centre said it’s a testament to the fact that parliamentary wisdom was exercised prudently.

“Since 2019, the entire region has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity... life has returned to normal in the region after over three decades of turmoil,” the affidavit read. The Centre termed the hosting of G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar in May as “a watershed event in the history of Valley tourism.” It said organised stone-pelting incidents came down from 1,767 in 2018 to zero in 2023 to date.

“In 2018, there were 52 incidents of organised bandh/hartal, which has come down to zero in 2023 to date. In addition, resolute anti-terror actions have resulted in dismantling of the terror ecosystem which is reflected in a significant drop in terrorist recruitment from 199 in 2018 to 12 in 2023 to date,” it stated. It said there was a 90.2 per cent decline in net infiltration, 97.2 per cent decrease in law and order events, 65.9 per cent decline in security forces’ casualties and 42.5 per cent fall in terrorist-initiated incidents since the constitutional changes made in August 2019. The improved security scenario has also led to the UT witnessing the “highest-ever footfall of tourists viz. 1.88 crore tourists” during 2022, it said.

The Centre stressed the “work on transit accommodation for the Kashmiri Pandits for their safe return to the Valley is in the advanced stage and expected to be majorly completed in the next one year”. It said for the first time, after Independence, residents of the region were enjoying the same rights which the residents of other parts of the country were enjoying.

The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance to terrorism and encouraged policies to mainstream the youth by providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy, it stated. A new Central Sector Scheme was notified in February 2021 for this with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore, and “investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore have been already received online by J&K”.

