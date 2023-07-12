Article 370 abrogation: SC to hold day-to-day hearing from August 2

Respond to pleas against Places of Worship Act by Oct 31, centre told

Satya Prakash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

Almost four years after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The hearing will be on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, when the top court takes up miscellaneous matters, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said, fixing the modalities of the hearing. The Constitution Bench — which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant — appointed advocates Prasanna and Kanu Aggarwal as nodal counsel for preparation of a common convenience compilation.

Noting that certain compilations had been prepared earlier, it said additions to the compilation had to be made by July 27. “Nodal counsel shall ensure compilations are indexed and paginated. All counsel shall be given the copies,” it said.

“Written submissions should be filed on or before July 27 and no more submissions will be allowed thereafter,” the top court said.

The Bench allowed pleas of two petitioners — IAS officer Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid — seeking deletion of their names from court records on the issue.

There are more than 20 petitions challenging the Presidential Orders nullifying Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which divided the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — has already been acted upon. The changes came into effect on October 31, 2019, after being notified in the official gazette. Since then, a delimitation exercise has been completed in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the number of seats increased from 83 to 90 (excluding 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir).

