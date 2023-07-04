Article 370 nullification: Hearing on July 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday notified a new five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to hear petitions challenging the Presidential Orders nullifying Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on July 11.
