Artillery firepower on display in Tawang

Tribune News Service

Tawang, May 3



A month-long multi-dimensional Army exercise, 'Buland Bharat', to integrate artillery guns with latest surveillance equipment concluded near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The training ended with a test exercise in which troops and equipment were tested in simulated war conditions in high-altitude areas under extreme weather conditions.

The exercise involved integrated training and was conducted in the recently operationalised high-altitude artillery ranges in West Kameng district of Arunachal.

The Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the area were also part of the drill.