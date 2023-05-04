Artillery firepower on display in Tawang

Tawang, May 3
A month-long multi-dimensional Army exercise, 'Buland Bharat', to integrate artillery guns with latest surveillance equipment concluded near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.
The training ended with a test exercise in which troops and equipment were tested in simulated war conditions in high-altitude areas under extreme weather conditions.
The exercise involved integrated training and was conducted in the recently operationalised high-altitude artillery ranges in West Kameng district of Arunachal.
The Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the area were also part of the drill.
