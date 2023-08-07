Artisan makes world’s largest 400-kg lock for Ram Mandir

Aligarh: An elderly artisan from Aligarh has made a 400-kg lock for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, expected to open in January 2024. Satya Prakash Sharma toiled for months to prepare the “world’s largest handmade lock”, which is 10 feet high, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5 inches thick with a four feet key, keeping the Ram Temple in mind. PTI

Folk singer Gaddar, known for revolutionary songs, dies at 77

Hyderabad: Renowned Telangana folk singer Gaddar, known for revolutionary songs, died here on Sunday due to ill health. He was 77. Gaddar, whose real name is Gummadi Vittal Rao, died at Apollo Spectra Hospital here due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age. He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted on July 20. PTI

LS Secretariat to examine Rahul’s papers today

New Delhi: The papers for restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's status as MP will be examined by the LS Secretariat on Monday following which a decision will be taken by the Speaker. TNS

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 3%

New Delhi: The Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by three points. The last revision in DA was done on March 24. PTI

Captured by Chandrayaan-3

One of the images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3. The satellite appears bluish green with many craters.

ISRO has said it has successfully conducted orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 inside the lunar orbit. PTI

Rain, floods kill

17,000 in 10 years

Jal Shakti Ministry data in Rajya Sabha presents a grim picture

17,000 people killed due to heavy rain and floods in India between 2012 and 2021

323.32 mn people adversely affected by natural calamities over the 10 years

Rs 2.61 lakh cr damage to property & infra; loss of 5.48 lakh cattle also reported

89.46 Lakh houses also destroyed, causing a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore

59.98 mn hectares of crop worth Rs 88,260 lakh crore damaged during the period