Arunachal India's integral part: US after China move

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The US has recognised Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities, the White House has said.

The US reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet. The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs.

“The US has recognised that territory (Arunachal Pradesh) for a long time (as an integral part of India). And we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday.

“And so, again, this is something that we have long stood by,” Jean-Pierre said at her daily news conference.

India on Tuesday had rejected China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of India and assigning invented names does not alter this reality.

China’s renaming of disputed locations in Arunachal Pradesh is part of its playbook all around its periphery to build evidence to bolster its territorial claims especially in South China Sea, East China Sea and Arunachal Pradesh. As a result, it has picked up territorial disputes with Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and India. The Chinese Ministry has thrice renamed locations in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017.