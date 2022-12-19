Arvind Kejriwal: BJP rewarding China by hiking imports

New Delhi, December 18
At the 11th national council meeting — and the first after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got the tag of national party — Delhi Chief Minister and national convener Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP government over its stand on China.
Lashing out at the Centre, Kejriwal said the BJP was rewarding China for its aggression by increasing imports from them.
Kejriwal was speaking during the inaugural speech at the party’s national council meeting being held in Delhi. AAP members, as well as party legislators from several states, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, were among the attendees.
$95 bn deals
Last year, the imports from China stood at $65 billion, but after its aggression, imports from China jumped to $95 billion this year. It seems India is rewarding China. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister
“Every day, I hear China entered and grabbed a few km of Indian territory. And the BJP-led Indian Government is rewarding China by increasing imports. Last year, the imports from China stood at $65 billion, but after its aggression, imports from China jumped to $95 billion this year. Instead of giving a befitting reply, it seems, India is rewarding China for their aggression,” said Kejriwal, citing the recent faceoff between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops in Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.
Kejriwal, appealing to the Indians, said that they should boycott Chinese products. “India is importing slippers, clothes and toys from China. India can make all these things. We don't want cheap items from China. We will buy Indian products even if those cost more than Chinese products,” said Kejriwal.
He further alleged, “The BJP is insulting Indian soldiers and their sacrifice. We should stop importing Chinese products.”
