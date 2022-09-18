Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 18

Handing a blow to the opposition partie’s efforts to form a broad-based alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led juggernaut for the 2024 General elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal indicated on Sunday that his party would not be a part of such a venture.

Also, he came down heavily on the Prime Minister and the Union government for “fabricating” false cases against leaders of the AAP to check-mate the party’s growing popularity.

Addressing a first-ever conclave of elected representatives of AAP, Kejriwal referred to the next parliamentary elections, saying, “I believe in alliance with 130 crore people of the country.”

He said questions are often asked to him about AAP’s strategy with regard to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“I do not understand the math of ‘Jod Tod’ (alliances and break-ups),” Kejriwal said.

He added that the people of India got united to throw out British imperialism 75 years ago. “Likewise, we have to bring together the people of the country to make India ‘Number One’ in the world.”

He set out a five-point goal which would predicate AAP’s political activism. They include ‘imandari’ (honesty), health, education and freebie.

Kejriwal’s pitch was unambiguous. His party will go solo in the next Lok sabha elections.

He waded into trenchant attack on Modi and the BJP, alleging they have planned to crush the AAP on the pretext of fighting corruption.

They are in jitters about its rising popularity graph, especially the public’s enthusiastic response from people in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, he added.

He said none of the AAP leaders have been convicted so far which suggest the charges against them are hollow.

In a controversial remark, he said nervousness of the BJP on AAP’s popularity with regard to Gujarat elections is palpable that “the prime minister’s adviser Hiren Joshi has warned several TV channels owners and their editors not to give coverage to AAP party in Gujarat, threatening them with dire consequences”.

“Stop doing these things. If these editors share the screenshots of Joshi’s messages, both the prime minister and his adviser will not be in a position to show their faces to the country,” Kejriwal said.

“We are going to form a government in Gujarat,” he added.

Kejriwal’s allegation could invite a reaction from Joshi.

In an obvious criticism of the Prime Minister over his recent ‘revadi culture’ remark, Kejriwal said: “Only the dishonest, a corrupt and a traitor will say freebies are not good for the country. If any politician says freebies will ruin the country’s economy, consider his intentions are malevolent.”