Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

Ravi S Singh
New Delhi, September 18
Handing a blow to the opposition partie’s efforts to form a broad-based alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led juggernaut for the 2024 General elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal indicated on Sunday that his party would not be a part of such a venture.
Also, he came down heavily on the Prime Minister and the Union government for “fabricating” false cases against leaders of the AAP to check-mate the party’s growing popularity.
Addressing a first-ever conclave of elected representatives of AAP, Kejriwal referred to the next parliamentary elections, saying, “I believe in alliance with 130 crore people of the country.”
He said questions are often asked to him about AAP’s strategy with regard to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
“I do not understand the math of ‘Jod Tod’ (alliances and break-ups),” Kejriwal said.
He added that the people of India got united to throw out British imperialism 75 years ago. “Likewise, we have to bring together the people of the country to make India ‘Number One’ in the world.”
He set out a five-point goal which would predicate AAP’s political activism. They include ‘imandari’ (honesty), health, education and freebie.
Kejriwal’s pitch was unambiguous. His party will go solo in the next Lok sabha elections.
He waded into trenchant attack on Modi and the BJP, alleging they have planned to crush the AAP on the pretext of fighting corruption.
They are in jitters about its rising popularity graph, especially the public’s enthusiastic response from people in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, he added.
He said none of the AAP leaders have been convicted so far which suggest the charges against them are hollow.
In a controversial remark, he said nervousness of the BJP on AAP’s popularity with regard to Gujarat elections is palpable that “the prime minister’s adviser Hiren Joshi has warned several TV channels owners and their editors not to give coverage to AAP party in Gujarat, threatening them with dire consequences”.
“Stop doing these things. If these editors share the screenshots of Joshi’s messages, both the prime minister and his adviser will not be in a position to show their faces to the country,” Kejriwal said.
“We are going to form a government in Gujarat,” he added.
Kejriwal’s allegation could invite a reaction from Joshi.
In an obvious criticism of the Prime Minister over his recent ‘revadi culture’ remark, Kejriwal said: “Only the dishonest, a corrupt and a traitor will say freebies are not good for the country. If any politician says freebies will ruin the country’s economy, consider his intentions are malevolent.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Objectionable videos’: Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip
Police arrest girl student, youth named by her in Shimla; va...
Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police team in Shimla, another detained
The 23-year-old from a well-to-do family was friends with Ch...
Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo
Said no other video has been found in accused girl’s phone w...
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...
Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections
Delhi CM criticises PM and Union government for ‘fabricating...