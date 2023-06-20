Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

New Delhi, June 20
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the "alarming" spurt in crimes in the national capital.
In the letter dated June 19, he also proposed a meeting of the Delhi cabinet with the L-G for a "meaningful discussion" on the issue.
"Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," read the letter.
Kejriwal also stressed the need to increase police patrolling, especially during night hours, and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on the matter.
"I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with you for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution against Centre for non...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Cops find body of missing Indian student near river in Canada
Vishay Patel's body was found near the Assiniboine river and...
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...