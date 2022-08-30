Arvind Kejriwal to visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 to launch three projects

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 30

Amid “shadow boxing” and accusations of AAP playing as BJP’s “B team” to “push Congress on the sidelines to benefit the saffron parry in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradash, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 on the invitation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin wrote: “I have invited Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi to launch 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools in Tamil Nadu as well as the launch of ‘Puthumai Penn Thittam’ Scheme on the behalf of the DMK government.”

Thanking him Kejriwal announced that he will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 to launch three projects there, including Schools of Excellence on the lines of the national capital.

“I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching three crucial projects on September 5,” thereby giving rise to speculations about growing closeness between AAP and DMK—a Congress ally—ahead of 2024 general elections.

This on a day BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla alleged 'sharab' (liquor policy) and 'shiksha' (education) “scams” had become the “twin towers of corruption” in Delhi and the Kejriwal dispensation was gradually “building more floors” on them.

The BJP spokesperson also claimed that the Delhi government escalated the cost of building classrooms by multiple times and projected several school toilets as classrooms to justify the “bloated” bills.

“AAP government is following the reverse Robinhood model wherein money meant for the poor is taken away to fill the coffers of the liquor mafia. People had asked for ‘pathshala’ (schools), but the AAP government gave them ‘madhushala’ (liquors shops),” alleged Poonawala.