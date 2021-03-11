Arya Samaj has no business to issue marriage certificates, says Supreme Court

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, June 3
Noting that 'Arya Samaj' has no business to issue marriage certificates, the Supreme Court on Friday denied bail to a man accused of kidnapping and raping of a minor girl.
“Arya Samaj has no business to issue a marriage certificate. This is the work of authorities,” a Vacation Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi said after the advocate representing the accused submitted that the girl was a major and they had got married at an 'Arya Samaj' temple and a marriage certificate was also there on record.
The Bench dismissed his petition after the victim's counsel pointed out that the prosecutrix in her statement under Section 164 of CrPC levelled specific allegations of rape against the accused.
The Rajasthan High Court had on May 5 dismissed his bail application. He was arrested after an FIR was lodged at Police Station Padukalan, Nagaur, for offences of kidnapping, rape and certain sections of POCSO Act.
He had contended before the high court that the FIR was lodged with a delay of 18 months which had not been explained by the complainant.
