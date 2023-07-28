As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’

New Delhi, July 28
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the country is being divided into two classes and stressed on bridging the widening gap between the rich and the poor.
Sharing a July 20 news clip of a vegetable seller turning emotional while narrating his woes due to rising prices of vegetables, Gandhi said, “The country is being divided into two classes. On one hand there are powerful people protected by the ruling dispensation and on whose instructions the policies of the country are being framed. And on the other side there are common Indians, for whom even basic things like vegetables are becoming out of reach.” “We have to bridge this widening gap between the rich and the poor and wipe these tears,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
देश को दो वर्गों में बांटा जा रहा है!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2023
एक तरफ सत्ता संरक्षित ताकतवर लोग हैं जिनके इशारों पर देश की नीतियां बन रही हैं।
और दूसरी तरफ है आम हिंदुस्तानी, जिसकी पहुंच से सब्ज़ी जैसी बुनियादी चीज़ भी दूर होती जा रही है।
हमें अमीर-गरीब के बीच बढ़ती इस खाई को भर, इन आंसुओं को पोंछना… pic.twitter.com/zvJb0lZyyi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video and targeted the ruling BJP and the prime minister.
She alleged that MPs of the ruling party are shouting in Parliament over non-issues while the prime minister is offering people false hopes.
“Media channels have remained the mouthpiece of the government and are far away from the issues of the public. In all this, no one is caring about the pain and sobs of the common people battling with price rise and shrinking income.
“Our politics is an attempt to share this suffering of the common people. There is an attempt to take care of this suffering and to put an end to it,” Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit
Ahead of the visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gau...
Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha
Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 ...
3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case
Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...
12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab
Chief Minister Mann turned emotional during event after a te...
As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweete...