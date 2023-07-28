 As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’ : The Tribune India

As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says 'need to bridge gap between rich and poor'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video and targeted the ruling BJP and the prime minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo



New Delhi, July 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the country is being divided into two classes and stressed on bridging the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

Sharing a July 20 news clip of a vegetable seller turning emotional while narrating his woes due to rising prices of vegetables, Gandhi said, “The country is being divided into two classes. On one hand there are powerful people protected by the ruling dispensation and on whose instructions the policies of the country are being framed. And on the other side there are common Indians, for whom even basic things like vegetables are becoming out of reach.” “We have to bridge this widening gap between the rich and the poor and wipe these tears,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video and targeted the ruling BJP and the prime minister.

She alleged that MPs of the ruling party are shouting in Parliament over non-issues while the prime minister is offering people false hopes.

“Media channels have remained the mouthpiece of the government and are far away from the issues of the public. In all this, no one is caring about the pain and sobs of the common people battling with price rise and shrinking income.

“Our politics is an attempt to share this suffering of the common people. There is an attempt to take care of this suffering and to put an end to it,” Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

