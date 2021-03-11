As people travel to escape summer heat, India's fuel sales soar in May

Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers was 55.7 per cent higher than the same period last year

As people travel to escape summer heat, India's fuel sales soar in May

Fuel consumption in May is higher because of demand returning after high prices in previous month. Reuters File

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

India's petrol and diesel sales soared in May on the back of a surge in summer travel to escape from the heat and vacation during annual breaks at educational institutions, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.

Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, at 2.8 million tonnes in May was 55.7 per cent higher than the same period last year when a devastating second COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc on the economy.

This consumption was 76 per cent higher than the demand in May 2020 and 12 per cent more than 2.5 million tonnes of sales in the pre-COVID May 2019. Month-on-month sales were up 8.2 per cent, as per the preliminary data.

Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 39.4 per cent year-on-year to 6.82 million tonnes in May. This was, however, 2.3 per cent lower than sales in May 2019. It was 1.8 per cent higher than 6.7 million tonnes of consumption during April this year.

Industry sources said consumption in May is higher because of demand returning after high prices in the previous month impacted sales. Also aiding the demand was the start of the harvesting season.

Another factor was the low base effect. April saw consumption drop due to a Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices after an over four-month hiatus.

But the biggest factor seemed to be an increase in travel to colder regions to escape from record temperatures and utilise annual breaks at schools, they said.

The government had on March 25, 2020, imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. The complete lockdown, which halted mobility and crippled business, was slowly eased after two months.

Cooking gas, whose prices were hiked by Rs 103.50 per cylinder since March, saw sales rising by a marginal 1.48 per cent to 2.19 million tonnes. This was 4.8 per cent lower than the consumption in May 2020 when the government extended free cooking gas to the poor to help them tide over the hardships of the lockdown.

LPG consumption was 7.6 per cent more than May 2019 demand but marginally lower than the 2.21 million tonnes of sales in April 2022.

Jet fuel (ATF) sales more than doubled to 540,200 tonnes as the aviation sector opened up after two years. ATF consumption was 401 per cent more than May 2020 but 16.1 per cent lower than the pre-COVID sales of 644,000 tonnes in May 2019. Month-on-month sales were up 7.5 per cent.  

'Guru Ki Rasoi': Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

'Wish I was a man': China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops' radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

