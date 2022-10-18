As winter sets in, ITBP adopts proactive approach for uninterrupted vigil along volatile border with China

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 18

As winters begin to set in on the higher reaches of the Himalayas, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is adopting a proactive approach to maintain uninterrupted vigil along the volatile Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The sector had witnessed violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the summers of 2020 that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead, with the fatalities on the Chinese side being reported to be over 40.

“The incident of 2020 has given us enough room to revise our tactics and enhance our border management efforts,” said Manoj Rawat, Additional Director General of ITBP's Western Command.

“The area is very sensitive where the chance of any untoward incident cannot be ruled out. The directive from the government is to maintain a proactive posture,” he added.

“In the heights of winters where the snow cover is very thick, some areas were left dormant for foot patrolling earlier, which is no longer the case now,” Rawat said. The LAC runs through tough high-altitude terrain that often witnesses inclement weather. There are also transgressions by the Chinese due to different perceptions of the LAC.

A multi-tier observation system is now in place that involves satellite imagery, recce aircraft, surveillance drones and human patrolling.

Earlier the dormant areas were covered by periodic aerial recce but now an increasing number of drone flights, surveillance equipment and foot patrols are the order of the day at the tactical level.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is responsible for the peace time management of the 3,488 km-long border with China that is disputed in many places. The stretch in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand comes under the jurisdiction of ITBP'S Western Command.

There have also been significant changes in the procedures and modalities of sharing intelligence and coordination amongst different agencies at the local level, allowing for faster flow of information laterally.

Similarly, there have been revisions in the training syllabus of ITBP personnel, both at the level of officers and subordinate ranks. More frequent joint field training and logistic exercises with the Army are being conducted in high-altitude areas to fine-tune synergy and interoperability.

ITBP’s Ladakh sector earlier had three battalions under its command, which have now increased to seven. A range of surveillance and observation equipment to beef up capability is also being deployed along the LAC.

“In Ladakh, China’s People’s Liberation Army has already used up the advantage it had and now our forces are fully prepared for any exigency,” Rawat said.

“Though China has good infrastructure on its side of the LAC which allows fast troop movement and logistic support, there are many places in that sector where India enjoys an advantage,” he added.

A lot of facilities for troops have also been created along operational tracks that are used for patrolling in border areas.

