Asaram gets life imprisonment in another rape case

PTI

Ahmedabad, January 31

A court in Gandhinagar on Tuesday sentenced self-styled godman Asaram to life term in a rape case filed by a former disciple in 2013 after the prosecution said he was a “habitual offender”.

Additional Sessions Judge DK Soni also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Asaram, which would be paid as compensation to the victim.

The defence said the order would be challenged in the Gujarat High Court. The 81-year-old godman is currently serving a life term in a Jodhpur jail in another case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

He was produced in the Gandhinagar court via a video link when the judge passed the order on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the court had convicted Asaram of raping a woman disciple, who hailed from Surat, on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad.

Six other accused in the case, including Asaram’s wife Laxmiben, their daughter, and four disciples, who were accused of aiding and abetting the crime, were acquitted for want of evidence, the prosecution had said.