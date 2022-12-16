 Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar, calls hiring him ‘biggest mistake’ : The Tribune India

Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar, calls hiring him ‘biggest mistake’

The Delhi High Court has issued an order to Grover to restrain from making defamatory statements against the company and its executives

Ashneer Grover. File photo



New Delhi, December 16

After attacking BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, the company's former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover on Friday hit out at Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the board of directors, saying hiring him was his 'biggest mistake'.

Despite the Delhi High Court's order to restrain from making defamatory statements against the company and its executives amid the ongoing Rs 88.6 crore fraud case, Grover attacked Kumar, who has earlier served as SBI chairman.

"Rajnish Kumar was my biggest hiring mistake. Not only because of what transpired - but bcoz I overlooked data. Under Rajnish as CMD, SBI stock tanked 25 per cent in 3 years (Rs 257 -- Rs 192). That's $8 billion of value destruction. After he left, it went to Rs 570 (up 200 per cent). Data is never dogla! (sic)" Grover wrote on Twitter.

BharatPe or Kumar were yet to react to his tweet.

Earlier this week, Grover took a serious dig at CEO Sameer, saying he allegedly spent money on personal expenditures that he raised, but was unable to help the fintech firm grow.

In a tweet, Grover alleged that Sameer spent money raised by him to travel to Australia for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Suhail (CEO) -- bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share -- kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? Sumeet (GC): Case karenge ! case karenge ! Case karenge (sic)," tweeted Grover.

He targeted Sumeet Singh, a partner with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, who joined BharatPe as its general counsel (GC) last year.

Grover also attacked the fintech platform's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani, saying he once asked him to bunk office for a whole year in order to complete his IIT degree while remaining on the payroll.

He also alleged that his book "Doglapan" created panic among BharatPe executives and this is the reason the fintech company had apparently filed cases against him. IANS

