 Ashok Gehlot-led government to rope in social media influencers ahead of Assembly polls : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Ashok Gehlot-led government to rope in social media influencers ahead of Assembly polls

Ashok Gehlot-led government to rope in social media influencers ahead of Assembly polls

Priority will be given to those who share content pertaining to Rajasthani art, culture and development, says a govt notification

Ashok Gehlot-led government to rope in social media influencers ahead of Assembly polls

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jaipur, July 1

The Rajasthan Government will be roping in social media influencers to publicise its welfare work on social media ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government in a notification on June 26 said that in addition to the print and electronic media, social media influencers will now be hired to advertise the government’s works.

According to the notification, the influencers will be paid up to 5 lakh per month depending on a variety of parameters, including the number of followers they have and the material they post.

“The Rajasthan Government would grant advertisements to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, which are being operated from within or outside the state, in order to make the state government’s public welfare programmes accessible to the general public swiftly.

“According to usage and requirements, the adverts will be delivered to account owners, operators, or social media influencers,” the notification says.

The government has identified four kinds of social media influencers on the basis of number of followers and frequency with which they post.

Influencers with a minimum of 10 lakh followers will fall under the highest ‘A’ category. The ‘B’ group will consist of users with 5 lakh followers, and the ‘C’ category will comprise users with 1 lakh followers. Those with at least 10,000 followers will fall under the category ‘D’.

In addition to the number of followers, the government notification has as a criterion the number of videos and other posts influencers shared each month over the previous six months.

The benchmark for category ‘A’ was set at 150 posts or 100 videos per month, while for category ‘B’ influencers it was a minimum of 60 videos or 100 posts per month.

According to the government, users in the ‘A’ category will be paid up to Rs 5 lakh per month, while users in the B, C, and D categories can earn up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively, for publicising the state’s schemes.

According to government officials, priority will be given to account owners or users who share content pertaining to Rajasthani art, culture, and development.

Any material that is “anti-national” or “obscene” in nature will not be allowed to be posted, they said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

2
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

3
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

4
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

5
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

6
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

7
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

8
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

9
Punjab

DIG booked for ‘freeing’ drug peddler for bribe

10
Nation

Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting World Cup venues

Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting World Cup venues

The delegation will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kol...

France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots

France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots

Fourth night of unrest hits major French cities; hundreds ar...

Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to August 11

Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to August 11

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill...


Cities

View All

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse