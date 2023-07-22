ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi, July 21

A court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

The survey will exclude the ‘wazukhana’ that has a Shivling-like structure. This area had been sealed on the directions of the Supreme Court last year. The order by the court of AK Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindus seeking a survey to determine if the Mughal-era mosque was built at the site of an earlier Hindu temple.

The court fixed August 4 as the next date of hearing, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra.

On July 14, the court had reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides. The petition filed by the Hindu group had sought a direction to the ASI to survey the complex.

The mosque management’s counsel Mohammed Tauhid Khan said it would challenge the order. “It is not acceptable and we will move to a higher court against it. This survey could cause damage to the mosque,” he said.

The Muslim side filed its objection to the Hindu group’s petition in May. — Agencies

