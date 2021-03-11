Assam-Arunachal border row will be resolved: Amit Shah

PTI

Deomali/Wakro, May 21

After “60 per cent” of Assam's border problems with Meghalaya were resolved amicably, the same dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is likely to be settled by this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are working for an amicable and permanent resolution of the border issue, Shah said while addressing the golden jubilee celebration of the Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district.

Arunachal, which was carved out of Assam, was initially a union territory. It became a full-fledged state in 1987. The two states share an 804.1 km long border. The boundary issue which originated during the re-organisation of the North-eastern states is now pending in the Supreme Court.

“Almost 60 per cent border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya was resolved amicably and I am confident that the dispute between Arunachal and Assam will be settled before 2023,” said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday. Assam and Meghalaya in March decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations.