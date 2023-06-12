Assam BJP woman leader killed, body found near national highway in Goalpara

Goalpara, June 12
A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed by unidentified people and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said.
The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on the national highway in Salpara area under Krishnai police station limits of the district.
Police, which sent the body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for autopsy, suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body dumped here later.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters
PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to cyclo...
Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president
Besides, four state vice presidents, state general secretary...
BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone
The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village
Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra
Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...
Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City
Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...