Assam BJP woman leader killed, body found near national highway in Goalpara

PTI

Goalpara, June 12

A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed by unidentified people and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said.

The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on the national highway in Salpara area under Krishnai police station limits of the district.

Police, which sent the body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for autopsy, suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body dumped here later.