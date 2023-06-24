Assam flood situation grim, 4.9 lakh hit

PTI

Guwahati, June 23

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Friday with the death toll rising to two and over 4.88 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 16 districts, according to an official bulletin.

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level at different places as the state has been witnessing heavy rain for the last few days.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said one person was killed in flood water in Ghograpar in Nalbari district in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to two so far.

Altogether, 4,88,525 in 16 districts and three sub-divisions (independent) are currently reeling under the deluge, it said.