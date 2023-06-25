Assam floods: Amit Shah speaks to CM Himanta Sarma, assures all possible help

New Delhi, June 25
Keeping in view the aggravated floods in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured him of all posible help from the Centre to deal with the difficult situation.
The Home Minister also said that the Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times.
“Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby,” Shah said in a tweet.
The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started receding, an official said.
So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said in a statement.
According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.
