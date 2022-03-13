Assam man burnt alive for killing minor

PTI

Dibrugarh (Assam), March 12

A purportedly mentally ill person was burnt alive allegedly by tea garden workers in Assam’s Dibrugarh district after he killed a five-year-old boy on Saturday, the police said.

The incident happened at Dholajan Tea Estate. The boy was playing with others in the compound of Sunit Tanti who was, according to locals, mentally unstable. “Suddenly, Tanti got angry and killed the boy, Ujjal Mura, by slitting his throat,” SP Shwetank Mishra said. After learning about the incident, locals caught hold of Tanti and burnt him alive, another officer said. —