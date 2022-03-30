Assam, Meghalaya resolve border dispute at 6 locations

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, March 29

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-pending border dispute between the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who termed it “historic”.

It’s historic: Shah Both parties agreed to resolve the 50-yr-old dispute. It is historic. This agreement is in line with the vision of PM, who wants to make the NE prosperous. Amit Shah

The MoU was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Kongkal Sangma to resolve six of the 12 sore border points between the two states. According to the MoU signed for the 36.79 sq km land, Assam will keep 18.51 sq km and give 18.28 sq km to Meghalaya.

On January 31, the CMs of Assam and Meghalaya had submitted a draft resolution to the Shah for examination and consideration by the MHA.

Speaking during the event at the North Block, Shah congratulated the two CMs and the people of the two states. “I am happy that both parties agreed to resolve the 50-year-old dispute. It is historic. This agreement is in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi, who wants to make the North-East prosperous and secure,” he said.

Shah said though the two states have agreed to resolve six of the 12 points of border dispute, “it is heartening to note that in terms of geographical spread it covers 70 per cent of the area”. He went on to add that the rest of the points of difference would be resolved soon.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma called on PM Narendra Modi and apprised him of various development projects and welfare schemes being implemented in Assam.