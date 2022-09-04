Assam Rifles jawan held for murder of wife, daughter

Silchar, September 4
An Assam Rifles jawan has been arrested in Assam's Cachar district for allegedly killing his wife and daughter, police said on Sunday.
The reason for the twin murders is not yet known, they added.
Police said neighbours found Manika, 31, and her daughter Riddhi, 12, dead in their official quarter at Srikona camp, about 15 km from here, on Saturday morning.
Police launched a search for the missing husband, Rabindar Kumar, who hails from Akhnoor area in Jammu.
The jawan was found at a temple near his quarter in an incoherent state, from where he was arrested, police said.
Kumar was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
"We have started an investigation to determine the cause of the murders," police said.
