Assam Rifles officer injured in firing by militants

Tribune News Service

Itanagar: An Assam Rifles officer was injured on Tuesday when suspected militants fired at troops from across the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said. PTI

Talks on FTA with UK moving at fast pace: Goyal

New Delhi: Negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK are progressing at a fast pace, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Tuesday.