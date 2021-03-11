Assam Rifles officer injured in firing by militants

Itanagar: An Assam Rifles officer was injured on Tuesday when suspected militants fired at troops from across the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said. PTI
Talks on FTA with UK moving at fast pace: Goyal
New Delhi: Negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK are progressing at a fast pace, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Tuesday.
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...