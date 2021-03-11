Assam to move Supreme Court for Aadhaar to NRC applicants

PTI

Guwahati, April 21

The Assam Government will file an Interlocutory Application in Supreme Court for providing Aadhaar cards to National Register of Citizens (NRC) applicants whose biometrics have been locked in the updating process of the citizenship document.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, here on Wednesday evening.

Later Sarma tweeted: “Approval to filing of an IA (Interlocutory Application) in the Supreme Court for relaxation of Para 9 of the SOP and for providing Aadhaar cards to NRC applicants whose Aadhaar cards are kept on hold because of existing SOP.” This, he said, will benefit a large section of people below poverty line, students, pensioners, job seekers who do not have Aadhaar cards. —

