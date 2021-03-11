Assam woman cop arrests fiance after realising he is a 'fraud'

Guwahati, May 6
An Assam Police official in Nagaon district on Thursday arrested her own fiance on fraud charges, police said.
Police said that Junmoni Rabha, who is serving as a Sub-Inspector in Nagaon, came to know about alleged crimes committed by Rana Pogag, filed an FIR herself, and arrested him, a police official said, adding that the accused had reportedly falsely claimed to be a Public Relations Officer of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and allegedly duped many people of lakhs of rupees by promising them to provide jobs in the ONGC.
The police official said that they seized 11 fake seals of ONGC and many incriminating documents including fake identity cards from Pogag's home.
Rabha, while talking to the media, said that she and Pogag had ceremonially got engaged in October last year and planned to hold the marriage ceremony in November this year.
Rabha had hit the headlines in January after a telephonic conversation of her with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan got leaked on social media.
IANS
