Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta expelled

New Delhi, April 22
The Congress on Saturday expelled Angkita Dutta, president of the Assam unit of Youth Congress, for six years.
Dutta had accused Srinivas BV, national president of the Youth Congress, of harassment and making sexist comments.
She also filed a police complaint against Srinivas.
The Congress dismissed the charges saying they were politically motivated.
