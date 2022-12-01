Assembly polls: Gujaratis didn’t have any option for 27 years, says Kejriwal in Ahmedabad

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 12

Gujaratis didn’t have any option for consecutive 27 years, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a road show in Ahmedabad on Thursday said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh were accompanying Kejriwal during the road show.

Kejriwal said unemployment and inflation were the biggest problems faced by the people of Gujarat. “People didn’t have any option (to vote) for 27 years. Now, they have an option for their betterment,” he said.

Waving the zero electricity bills of Punjab consumers, Kejriwal said, “If you want zero electricity bill from March next year, vote for the AAP. People of Punjab are already getting zero bills. You will also get zero electricity bills.” Kejriwal promised that no private school in Gujarat would be allowed to hike tuition fees for the next five years, if their party came to power.

Lashing out at the BJP, which has been in power since 1995 in Gujarat, Bhagwant Mann said, “Gujarat people don’t want a double engine government but a ‘new engine’. The AAP has an electric engine, while the BJP is still using a coal-based engine.”

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha, said, “The 25-year-olds have seen only one party in the state since their birth. Even people get bored with the same T-shirt after some years. People, especially youngsters, need a ‘parivartan’.