Assets of 2 Gujarat businessmen attached in fake drug case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The ED today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth Rs 1.04 crore of two Gujarat-based businessmen, who allegedly sold fake Remdesivir injections during second Covid wave last year.

The ED said Kaushal Mahendra Bhai Vora and Punit Gunvantlal Shah manufactured “fake” injections of the anti-viral drug at a unit in Surat and sold these in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country. “The accused sold fake injections to vendors who further sold it to needy customers,” it said. —

