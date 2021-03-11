At 1st meet under new chief, EC decides to take austerity steps

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Election Commission (EC) at its first meeting under the new Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday decided to adopt certain austerity measures.

The EC decided to propose to the government to tax the monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000 that was tax-free for the hief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

The EC also decided to avail one instead of three leave travel concessions (LTCs) in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family.

“The commission felt the need to observe austerity in personal entitlements. It unanimously decided that the hief Election Commissioner and the ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Centre for appropriate action. It also decided that the hief Election Commissioner and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them,” said a press note issued by the EC.

The hief Election Commissioner and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.