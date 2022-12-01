At Rs 290 cr, seizures witness 10-fold rise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Claiming the total seizures so far during the Gujarat Assembly elections were over 10 times than that in the entire 2017 polls, the Election Commission said its officials had seized cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 290 crore. The total seizures in 2017 stood at Rs 27.21 crore. Drugs worth Rs 61.96 crore and four lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 14.88 crore had been seized, said an official.