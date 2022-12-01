At Rs 290 cr, seizures witness 10-fold rise

New Delhi, November 30
Claiming the total seizures so far during the Gujarat Assembly elections were over 10 times than that in the entire 2017 polls, the Election Commission said its officials had seized cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 290 crore. The total seizures in 2017 stood at Rs 27.21 crore. Drugs worth Rs 61.96 crore and four lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 14.88 crore had been seized, said an official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...