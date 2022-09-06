At 4,417, India records lowest single-day rise in covid cases in 3 months

PTI

New Delhi, September 6

India saw a single-day rise of 4,417 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in last three months, taking the tally of covid cases to 4,44,66,862, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Active covid cases have further declined to 52,336, while the death toll has climbed to 5,28,030 with 23 fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had reported 3,714 new cases in a span of 24 hours on June 6.

The active cases comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,638 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.06 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,86,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 213.72 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive.

The 22 new fatalities include four from Delhi, three from Maharashtra, and two each from Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal among others.