At 67.3 mm, rains during May in northwest were third highest since 1901

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 3

May is the month of the year when temperatures soar, torturous heat waves zoom and India’s land mass literally sizzles. However, amid varying expectations and predictions around the 2023 southwest monsoon, many parts of India were spared the searing day temperatures typical of May.

In the northwest the main reason for the pleasant weather on most of the days in May was the rains induced by back-to-back western disturbances over the region. According to the IMD, at 67.3 mm, “rainfall over the homogeneous region of northwest India was the third highest since 1901”.

In fact, the IMD says “cooler than normal temperatures occurred over the country on the whole on many days in May 2023 largely because of active thunderstorm activity and frequent passage of western disturbance over north and other supporting synoptic scale weather systems over central and Peninsular India”.

During May, India on the whole received 67.5 mm rainfall, which was 10% more than the Long Period Average (LPA) of 61.4 mm (based on data of 1971-2020).

“Rainfall over the homogeneous region of northwest India (67.3 mm) was third highest since 1901 after the years 1987 (95 mm) and 2021 (68.2 mm).

“Among the four homogeneous regions, east and northeast India received 111.3 mm of rainfall, which is third lowest since 1901. Prior lowest rainfall years were 1907 (108.1 mm) and 2012 (109.6 mm),” it said.

Between May 23 and 31, movement of three back-to-back active WDs (May 23-28, May 27-28 and May 29-31) and their induced systems caused very high rainfall over northwest.

Due to the rains and cloudy days, maximum temperature also remained below normal by 5-9° Celsius over northwest and central India on many days and there were not any significant heat wave spell conditions observed during this period.

Though a rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C is now expected in the northwest over the next five days and by 2-3°C over central India in the next two days.

India saw several heavy rain events in May

May saw many heavy rainfall events (64.5 to 115.5 mm) largely in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya. Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) occurred mainly over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Meghalaya and Goa, the IMD said.

Of the total 264 events, 24 were of very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) and 240 were of heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5 mm) in the month.

So far as temperatures go, average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country were 35.03ºC, 23.92ºC and 29.47ºC respectively, against the normal of 35.17ºC, 24.32ºC and 29.74ºC based on the period 1981-2010.

The climatological data based on the period of 1981 to 2010 are used to calculate the normal.

There was also no heat wave between May 1 and 8 and 24-31 due to occurrence of thunderstorms and rainfall activities from supporting synoptic systems.

Date-wise analysis shows that heat wave conditions were observed only for two/three days over a few met subdivisions in isolated pockets over West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar from May 9-11; Gujarat May 11-12; West Rajasthan May 12-13; coastal Andhra Pradesh May 15-17; Delhi May 22-23; south Uttar Pradesh May 21-23; West Rajasthan May 21-22; and northeast Madhya Pradesh May 22 to 24.

Kerala awaits monsoon

Meanwhile, India is awaiting its most anticipated annual weather feature—the southwest monsoon.

On Friday, monsoon had advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea and Maldives area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, entire Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal and East central Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Kerala from June 3-5, it adds.